In the latest trading session, 1,329,481 Shift Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.85 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $743.07 Million. SFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.07% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.68% up since then. When we look at Shift Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Analysts give the Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SFT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shift Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.98-2 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFT’s forecast low is $7 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Shift Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

