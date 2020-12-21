In the latest trading session, 2,639,842 Shattuck Labs, Inc.(NASDAQ:STTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.72 changing hands around $3.43 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.7 Billion. STTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.38% off its 52-week high of $42.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57% up since then. When we look at Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 555.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.11 Million.

Analysts give the Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STTK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STTK’s forecast low is $34 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Shattuck Labs, Inc. earnings to decrease by -224.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 710976 shares estimated at $18.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 602.18 Thousand shares worth around $15.57 Million.

