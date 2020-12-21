In the latest trading session, 3,563,629 RMG Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:RMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.95 changing hands around $2.01 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $631.06 Million. RMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.52% off its 52-week high of $23.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.72% up since then. When we look at RMG Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 Million.

Analysts give the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RMG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

Instantly RMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.53- on Monday, Dec 14 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is 1.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMG’s forecast low is $40 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 82.23% for it to hit the projected low.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares while 88.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.41%. There are 58 institutions holding the RMG Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million RMG shares worth $26.44 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 1.69 Million shares worth $18.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. With 150161 shares estimated at $1.61 Million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 116.4 Thousand shares worth around $1.24 Million.

