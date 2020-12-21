In the latest trading session, 2,542,132 Revolution Medicines, Inc.(NASDAQ:RVMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.68 changing hands around -$2.26 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.7 Billion. RVMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.58% off its 52-week high of $47.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.37% up since then. When we look at Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 809.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 447.15 Million.

Analysts give the Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RVMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Although RVMD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $47.83- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 14.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 10% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVMD’s forecast low is $33 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revolution Medicines, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.41% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revolution Medicines, Inc. will rise +94.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.79 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $12.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.09 Million and $11.55 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Revolution Medicines, Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.74% of Revolution Medicines, Inc. shares while 82.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.99%. There are 130 institutions holding the Revolution Medicines, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.9% of the shares, roughly 9.89 Million RVMD shares worth $344.14 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.09% or 8.02 Million shares worth $279.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Smallcap World Fund. With 1280000 shares estimated at $38.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $42.73 Million.

