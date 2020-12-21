In the latest trading session, 1,992,608 Retractable Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:RVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.35 changing hands around -$0.85 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $383.82 Million. RVP’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.12% off its 52-week high of $15.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.45% up since then. When we look at Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RVP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Although RVP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.79- on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 28.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 219.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.62% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares while 22.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.09%. There are 83 institutions holding the Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 1.61 Million RVP shares worth $10.75 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.9% or 957.35 Thousand shares worth $6.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 456243 shares estimated at $3.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 314.4 Thousand shares worth around $3.64 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored