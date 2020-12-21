In the latest trading session, 2,661,845 Relay Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.65 changing hands around -$0.69 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.29 Billion. RLAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.86% off its 52-week high of $57.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.67% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 737.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.99 Million.

Analysts give the Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLAY’s forecast low is $36 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.09% of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 92.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.74%. There are 129 institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 31.01% of the shares, roughly 27.9 Million RLAY shares worth $1.19 Billion.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.73% or 10.55 Million shares worth $449.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 787027 shares estimated at $29.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 728.73 Thousand shares worth around $38.85 Million.

