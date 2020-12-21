In the latest trading session, 2,930,316 Regulus Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:RGLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.2 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.21 Million. RGLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -45% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65% up since then. When we look at Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts give the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RGLS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.2562 on Monday, Dec 14 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 1.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 697.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 516.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -37.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGLS’s forecast low is $0.5 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -58.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.63% over the past 6 months, a -38.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will rise +56.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.01 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18Million and $3.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16622.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 80.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.6% per year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.43% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.13%. There are 32 institutions holding the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million RGLS shares worth $1.65 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 2.05 Million shares worth $1.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 53546 shares estimated at $27.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 32.5 Thousand shares worth around $16.71 Thousand.

