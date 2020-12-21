In the latest trading session, 1,314,568 Qurate Retail, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.3 changing hands around -$0.27 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31 Billion. QRTEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.75% off its 52-week high of $12.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.78% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 Million.

Analysts give the Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.77.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Although QRTEA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.05- on Friday, Dec 18 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.84%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QRTEA’s forecast low is $9.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.42 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.04 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.17 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Qurate Retail, Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.4% per year.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Qurate Retail, Inc. shares while 97.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.74%. There are 478 institutions holding the Qurate Retail, Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.81% of the shares, roughly 61.31 Million QRTEA shares worth $440.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 33.88 Million shares worth $243.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 35580476 shares estimated at $255.47 Million under it, the former controlled 9.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 13.03 Million shares worth around $93.56 Million.

