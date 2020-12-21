In the latest trading session, 1,259,552 Qudian Inc.(NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $317.15 Million. QD’s current price is a discount, trading about -307.2% off its 52-week high of $5.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 3.2% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 Million.

Analysts give the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $142.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 145.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to increase by 40.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.28% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Qudian Inc. shares while 32.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.07%. There are 112 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million QD shares worth $6.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 5.35 Million shares worth $6.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2449724 shares estimated at $3.97 Million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Million shares worth around $3.51 Million.

