In the latest trading session, 1,838,710 Puma Biotechnology, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.14 changing hands around -$0.02 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $442.95 Million. PBYI’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.65% off its 52-week high of $15. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.63% up since then. When we look at Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 927.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.62 Million.

Analysts give the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PBYI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Although PBYI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.54- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBYI’s forecast low is $6 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -46.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.99% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will drop -3.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.19 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $57.31 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.9 Million and $51.22 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. earnings to increase by 34.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.47% of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 95.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.23%. There are 197 institutions holding the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 3.47 Million PBYI shares worth $35.05 Million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 3.33 Million shares worth $33.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2475582 shares estimated at $27.85 Million under it, the former controlled 6.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 973.99 Thousand shares worth around $9.83 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored