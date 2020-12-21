In the latest trading session, 1,029,798 Polar Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:POLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.75 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.34 Million. POLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.79% off its 52-week high of $6.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80% up since then. When we look at Polar Power, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 Million.

Analysts give the Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended POLA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Polar Power, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Instantly POLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.35-1 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 831.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 167.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POLA’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Polar Power, Inc. earnings to decrease by -377.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.72% of Polar Power, Inc. shares while 16.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.63%. There are 12 institutions holding the Polar Power, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 576.3 Thousand POLA shares worth $1.82 Million.

Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 413.67 Thousand shares worth $1.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 547734 shares estimated at $1.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 26.5 Thousand shares worth around $83.74 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored