In the latest trading session, 1,337,614 Plains GP Holdings, L.P.(NYSE:PAGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.89 changing hands around -$0.15 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.65 Billion. PAGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -122.61% off its 52-week high of $19.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.8% up since then. When we look at Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.6 Million.

Analysts give the Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PAGP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) trade information

Although PAGP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.26-4 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAGP’s forecast low is $9 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains GP Holdings, L.P. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.03% over the past 6 months, a -242.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will drop -14.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.71 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $5.64 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.15 Billion and $8.27 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. earnings to decrease by -7.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.5% per year.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 09, 2021. The 7.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 7.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 8.67% per year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares while 80.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.86%. There are 291 institutions holding the Plains GP Holdings, L.P. stock share, with Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.93% of the shares, roughly 16.77 Million PAGP shares worth $102.15 Million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 13.21 Million shares worth $80.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. With 13308159 shares estimated at $81.05 Million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 6.07 Million shares worth around $36.94 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored