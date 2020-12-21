In the latest trading session, 1,203,843 PainReform Ltd.(NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.85 changing hands around -$0.55 or -0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.21 Million. PRFX’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.86% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 16.91% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 924.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.6 Million.

Analysts give the PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 106.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRFX’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +106.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 106.19% for it to hit the projected low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for PainReform Ltd. earnings to decrease by -28.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.79% of PainReform Ltd. shares while 12.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.74%. There are 4 institutions holding the PainReform Ltd. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 638.96 Thousand PRFX shares worth $2.94 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 444.94 Thousand shares worth $2.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

