In the latest trading session, 1,607,800 Origin Agritech Limited(NASDAQ:SEED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.87 changing hands around $2.37 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.51 Million. SEED’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.09% off its 52-week high of $15.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.1% up since then. When we look at Origin Agritech Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 304Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.76 Million.

Analysts give the Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEED as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Origin Agritech Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 20.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.27- on Friday, Dec 18 added 9.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140, meaning bulls need an upside of 909.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEED’s forecast low is $140 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +909.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 909.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Origin Agritech Limited earnings to increase by 70.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.1% of Origin Agritech Limited shares while 5.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.35%. There are 11 institutions holding the Origin Agritech Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.39% of the shares, roughly 119.62 Thousand SEED shares worth $1.12 Million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 21.32 Thousand shares worth $200.39 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

