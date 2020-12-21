In the latest trading session, 2,622,366 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ORIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.65 changing hands around $1.05 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.34 Billion. ORIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.39% off its 52-week high of $40.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.6% up since then. When we look at ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 659.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.33 Million.

Analysts give the ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORIC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Instantly ORIC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.81- on Friday, Dec 18 added 7.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORIC’s forecast low is $34 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.69% for it to hit the projected low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 67.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.19%. There are 87 institutions holding the ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Svennilson Peter the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.46% of the shares, roughly 4.77 Million ORIC shares worth $119.25 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.57% or 4.49 Million shares worth $112.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 902504 shares estimated at $19.4 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 689.97 Thousand shares worth around $14.83 Million.

