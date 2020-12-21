In the latest trading session, 2,144,759 Organogenesis Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.97 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $762.38 Million. ORGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.03% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.63% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 714.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.14 Million.

Analysts give the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ORGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.33-5 on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 305.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGO’s forecast low is $8 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34% for it to hit the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.87% over the past 6 months, a -102.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.84 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $69Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $74.64 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.51% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 27.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.78%. There are 78 institutions holding the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 1.06 Million ORGO shares worth $4.06 Million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 751.89 Thousand shares worth $2.89 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. With 420020 shares estimated at $2.16 Million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 306.15 Thousand shares worth around $1.13 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored