In the latest trading session, 1,095,403 Oncorus, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.46 changing hands around $2.66 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $734.12 Million. ONCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.72% off its 52-week high of $35.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.02% up since then. When we look at Oncorus, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 248.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.64 Million.

Analysts give the Oncorus, Inc. (ONCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oncorus, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCR’s forecast low is $31 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncorus, Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Oncorus, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

