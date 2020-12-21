In the latest trading session, 1,536,867 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.52 changing hands around $0.07 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $559.47 Million. ODT’s current price is a discount, trading about -220.25% off its 52-week high of $46.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.5% up since then. When we look at Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 574.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.19 Million.

Analysts give the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ODT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Instantly ODT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.00- on Monday, Dec 14 added 9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.55%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ODT’s forecast low is $10 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +244.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.57% of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 98.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.03%. There are 141 institutions holding the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 39.55% of the shares, roughly 15.24 Million ODT shares worth $204.66 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.51% or 5.21 Million shares worth $69.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 947745 shares estimated at $12.73 Million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 445.1 Thousand shares worth around $5.98 Million.

