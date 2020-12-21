In the latest trading session, 1,866,053 MediaAlpha, Inc.(NYSE:MAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.52 changing hands around $3.38 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.38 Billion. MAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.63% off its 52-week high of $52.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.64% up since then. When we look at MediaAlpha, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 497.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.09 Million.

Analysts give the MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MediaAlpha, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAX’s forecast low is $38 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.22% for it to hit the projected low.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MediaAlpha, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.71% per year.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

