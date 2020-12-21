In the latest trading session, 13,912,386 Luminar Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.62 changing hands around $2.5 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.95 Billion. LAZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.06% off its 52-week high of $47.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.79% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.9 Million.

Analysts give the Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LAZR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $37 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

