In the latest trading session, 1,525,508 Liquidia Corporation(NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.13 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.93 Million. LQDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -286.58% off its 52-week high of $12.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.74% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

Analysts give the Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LQDA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liquidia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.23-3 on Friday, Dec 18 added 3.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQDA’s forecast low is $4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Liquidia Corporation earnings to increase by 24.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.46% of Liquidia Corporation shares while 43.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.65%. There are 90 institutions holding the Liquidia Corporation stock share, with Canaan Partners VIII, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2019, the company held 7.73% of the shares, roughly 2.92 Million LQDA shares worth $12.47 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 2.49 Million shares worth $12.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund. With 1159013 shares estimated at $5.7 Million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 740.87 Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored