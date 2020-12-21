In the latest trading session, 1,816,547 Vaxcyte, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.51 changing hands around -$1.43 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55 Billion. PCVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.64% off its 52-week high of $58.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 17.7% up since then. When we look at Vaxcyte, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 615.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.68 Million.

Analysts give the Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PCVX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxcyte, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Although PCVX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $34.68- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 12.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCVX’s forecast low is $45 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Vaxcyte, Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.8% per year.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.56% of Vaxcyte, Inc. shares while 85.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.31%. There are 89 institutions holding the Vaxcyte, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 6.38 Million PCVX shares worth $314.84 Million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.37% or 5.28 Million shares worth $260.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 1195818 shares estimated at $44.69 Million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 540Thousand shares worth around $20.18 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored