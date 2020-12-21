In the latest trading session, 1,845,767 Cogent Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.82 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $400.01 Million. COGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.07% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the current value is an impressive 90.8% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 678.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.17 Million.

Analysts give the Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COGT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Although COGT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.82- on Friday, Dec 18 added 7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 160.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COGT’s forecast low is $15 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17% for it to hit the projected low.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +558.52% over the past 6 months, a -1.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will drop -325%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -64.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 24.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.47% of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. shares while 18.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.85%. There are 39 institutions holding the Cogent Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Tekla Capital Management LLCC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 275.79 Thousand COGT shares worth $2.58 Million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 189324 shares estimated at $1.77 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 86.47 Thousand shares worth around $809.36 Thousand.

