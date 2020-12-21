In the latest trading session, 2,792,587 Lemonade, Inc.(NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.51 changing hands around $2.95 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.01 Billion. LMND’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.85% off its 52-week high of $111.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.59% up since then. When we look at Lemonade, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Analysts give the Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LMND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMND’s forecast low is $45 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -57.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Lemonade, Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.1% of Lemonade, Inc. shares while 29.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.82%. There are 162 institutions holding the Lemonade, Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.18% of the shares, roughly 11.98 Million LMND shares worth $595.81 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.6% or 3.17 Million shares worth $157.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 941310 shares estimated at $55.25 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 425.14 Thousand shares worth around $21.38 Million.

