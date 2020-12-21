In the latest trading session, 1,212,820 Ur-Energy Inc.(NYSE:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $117.27 Million. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.25% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.87% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.71 Million.

Analysts give the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended URG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) trade information

Although URG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.744 on Monday, Dec 14 added 7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $0.9 with $1.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +88.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5%. The 2020 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -276%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35% per year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.33% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 17.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.97%. There are 39 institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 5.86 Million URG shares worth $2.81 Million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 5.28 Million shares worth $2.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 4610759 shares estimated at $2.21 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.36 Million shares worth around $1.26 Million.

