In the latest trading session, 1,168,979 Takung Art Co., Ltd.(NYSE:TKAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.29 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.81 Million. TKAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.59% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.53% up since then. When we look at Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.07 Million.

Analysts give the Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TKAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.67-1 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 14.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) is 1.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 471Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -56.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TKAT’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2019 will be $5.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Takung Art Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 46.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.06% of Takung Art Co., Ltd. shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 1 institutions holding the Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock share, with J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 52.9 Thousand TKAT shares worth $46.32 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored