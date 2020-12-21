In the latest trading session, 2,263,932 Passage Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.27 changing hands around -$1.67 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.2 Billion. PASG’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.53% off its 52-week high of $38.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.2% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 564.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.26 Million.

Analysts give the Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PASG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Passage Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Although PASG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $29.90- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 12.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PASG’s forecast low is $25 with $32.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Passage Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -257.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.38% of Passage Bio, Inc. shares while 79.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.34%. There are 108 institutions holding the Passage Bio, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 6.96 Million PASG shares worth $91.28 Million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11% or 5.01 Million shares worth $65.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 630262 shares estimated at $10.59 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 555Thousand shares worth around $9.33 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored