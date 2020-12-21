In the latest trading session, 1,674,740 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NRIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.01 changing hands around -$7.9 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.4 Billion. NRIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.46% off its 52-week high of $52.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.76% up since then. When we look at Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 388.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.85 Million.

Analysts give the Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NRIX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRIX’s forecast low is $34 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -130.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.41% of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 82.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.62%. There are 92 institutions holding the Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Svennilson Peter the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.39% of the shares, roughly 6.76 Million NRIX shares worth $235.85 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.96% or 5.42 Million shares worth $189.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund. With 497740 shares estimated at $17.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Healthcare Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 454.22 Thousand shares worth around $8.81 Million.

