In the latest trading session, 3,640,908 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.(NYSE:MTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.64 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $439.19 Million. MTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.19% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.23% up since then. When we look at Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.62 Million.

Analysts give the Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) trade information

Although MTA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.36- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 455.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTA’s forecast low is $10 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.33%. The 2020 estimates are for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.6% per year.

MTA Dividends

The 0.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.66% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. shares while 7.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.5%. There are 30 institutions holding the Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. stock share, with Global Strategic Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 891.39 Thousand MTA shares worth $7.03 Million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 725Thousand shares worth $5.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. With 1926081 shares estimated at $15.29 Million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 425Thousand shares worth around $3.35 Million.

