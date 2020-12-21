In the latest trading session, 1,732,250 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:KYMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $71.51 changing hands around $5.03 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.18 Billion. KYMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.22% off its 52-week high of $75.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.44% up since then. When we look at Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 430.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.45 Million.

Analysts give the Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KYMR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KYMR’s forecast low is $45 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.9% per year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12% of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.92%. There are 63 institutions holding the Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 2.73 Million KYMR shares worth $88.29 Million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.92% or 2.63 Million shares worth $85Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 436471 shares estimated at $15.71 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 420Thousand shares worth around $15.12 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored