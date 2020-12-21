In the latest trading session, 1,152,854 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.(NASDAQ:IEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.7 changing hands around $0.99 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $289.42 Million. IEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.94% off its 52-week high of $14.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 87.17% up since then. When we look at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 589.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.92 Million.

Analysts give the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IEA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Instantly IEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.83- on Friday, Dec 18 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.94%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 673.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IEA’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +342.51% over the past 6 months, a -138% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -24.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will drop -132.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $385Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $275Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. earnings to increase by 52.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. shares while 29.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.3%. There are 40 institutions holding the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. stock share, with Ardsley Advisory Partners the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.69% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million IEA shares worth $6.36 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 876.41 Thousand shares worth $5.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. With 1256563 shares estimated at $16.02 Million under it, the former controlled 5.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 600Thousand shares worth around $3.57 Million.

