In the latest trading session, 1,341,067 Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:FHTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.88 changing hands around $1.18 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $951.49 Million. FHTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.2% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.79% up since then. When we look at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 308.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 265.1 Million.

Analysts give the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FHTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FHTX’s forecast low is $24 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 427200 shares estimated at $6.83 Million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 376.8 Thousand shares worth around $6.02 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored