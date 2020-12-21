In the latest trading session, 1,139,095 Diginex Limited(NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.3 changing hands around -$1.35 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $294.96 Million. EQOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.85% off its 52-week high of $13.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.05% up since then. When we look at Diginex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.85 Million.

Analysts give the Diginex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EQOS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Although EQOS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -12.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.75- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 32.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 188.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $16.13 with $16.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Diginex Limited earnings to increase by 0.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

