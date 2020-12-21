In the latest trading session, 1,582,717 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.42 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $353.44 Million. CPRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.39% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.44% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts give the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CPRX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Although CPRX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.86-1 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 116.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPRX’s forecast low is $5.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +163.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.1% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.62 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $30.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.12 Million and $29.14 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 190.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.9% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 69.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.44%. There are 208 institutions holding the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 10Million CPRX shares worth $29.7 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 7.63 Million shares worth $22.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6451483 shares estimated at $23.61 Million under it, the former controlled 6.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.76 Million shares worth around $8.2 Million.

