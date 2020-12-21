In the latest trading session, 1,906,369 C4 Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.16 changing hands around -$1.05 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38 Billion. CCCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.43% off its 52-week high of $36.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.35% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 577.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.04 Million.

Analysts give the C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCCC’s forecast low is $34 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.72% for it to hit the projected low.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 383800 shares estimated at $9.5 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 360.89 Thousand shares worth around $8.93 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored