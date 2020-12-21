In the latest trading session, 39,961,348 Apartment Investment and Management Company(NYSE:AIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.52 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $703.37 Million. AIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.22% off its 52-week high of $7.4229. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.2702, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.65% up since then. When we look at Apartment Investment and Management Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.77 Million.

Analysts give the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AIV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) trade information

Although AIV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $40.50- on Monday, Dec 14 added 88.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.91%, with the 5-day performance at -0.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is -0.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIV’s forecast low is $3.66 with $5.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apartment Investment and Management Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +10.39% over the past 6 months, a -4.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apartment Investment and Management Company will drop -91.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -275% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.55 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Apartment Investment and Management Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $214.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $230.03 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Apartment Investment and Management Company earnings to decrease by -27.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.1% per year.

AIV Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28 – February 01, 2021. The 5.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.03. It is important to note, however, that the 5.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.4% per year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares while 98.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.46%. There are 495 institutions holding the Apartment Investment and Management Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 18.54 Million AIV shares worth $774.12 Million.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 11.75 Million shares worth $490.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. With 5382275 shares estimated at $258.71 Million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.85 Million shares worth around $160.74 Million.

