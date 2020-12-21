In the latest trading session, 1,420,855 AMMO, Inc.(NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.33 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $204.6 Million. POWW’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.12% off its 52-week high of $4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.17% up since then. When we look at AMMO, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.52 Million.

Analysts give the AMMO, Inc. (POWW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended POWW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AMMO, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.9%. The 2020 estimates are for AMMO, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.37% of AMMO, Inc. shares while 0.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%. There are 1 institutions holding the AMMO, Inc. stock share, with Ifp Advisors, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4.43 Thousand POWW shares worth $11.15 Thousand.

