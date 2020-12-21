In the latest trading session, 11,295,173 XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:XSPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $93.15 Million. XSPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -558.21% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.81% up since then. When we look at XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 Million.

Analysts give the XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XSPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Although XSPA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.98 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 32.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54, meaning bulls need an upside of 3929.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XSPA’s forecast low is $54 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3929.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3929.85% for it to hit the projected low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2019 will be $12.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8138.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.3%. The 2020 estimates are for XpresSpa Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares while 7.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.72%. There are 40 institutions holding the XpresSpa Group, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million XSPA shares worth $2.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 1.07 Million shares worth $2.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 372794 shares estimated at $734.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 130.55 Thousand shares worth around $257.18 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored