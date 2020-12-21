In the latest trading session, 2,323,375 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PMVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.73 changing hands around $0.05 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2Billion. PMVP’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.55% off its 52-week high of $53.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.58% up since then. When we look at PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 499.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.54 Million.

Analysts give the PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PMVP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PMVP’s forecast low is $34 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.99% for it to hit the projected low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.8% per year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.03% of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 69.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.55%. There are 61 institutions holding the PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.37% of the shares, roughly 7.33 Million PMVP shares worth $260.23 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.45% or 6.47 Million shares worth $229.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. With 484687 shares estimated at $17.21 Million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 267.37 Thousand shares worth around $9.49 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored