In the latest trading session, 13,700,277 Liminal BioSciences Inc.(NASDAQ:LMNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.99 changing hands around $0.9 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.56 Million. LMNL’s current price is a discount, trading about -530.26% off its 52-week high of $31.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.66% up since then. When we look at Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 303.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.42 Million.

Analysts give the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LMNL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Instantly LMNL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.07-3 on Monday, Dec 21 added 31.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 749.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 161.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMNL’s forecast low is $5.11 with $28.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +463.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 93.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.66% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares while 6.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.97%. There are 17 institutions holding the Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.05% of the shares, roughly 3.08 Million LMNL shares worth $34.33 Million.

Atom Investors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 53.03 Thousand shares worth $590.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

