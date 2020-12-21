In the latest trading session, 8,850,712 iQIYI, Inc.(NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.71 changing hands around -$0.52 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.41 Billion. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.74% off its 52-week high of $28.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.17% up since then. When we look at iQIYI, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 Million.

Analysts give the iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended IQ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Although IQ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.75- on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 26.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -29.01% over the past 6 months, a -39.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI, Inc. will rise +20.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for iQIYI, Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.75% per year.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of iQIYI, Inc. shares while 70.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.62%. There are 328 institutions holding the iQIYI, Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 39.3 Million IQ shares worth $887.45 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 28.68 Million shares worth $647.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 3819022 shares estimated at $80.58 Million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 3.5 Million shares worth around $79.02 Million.

