In the latest trading session, 3,766,548 Desktop Metal(NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.09 changing hands around -$0.73 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.65 Billion. DM’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.99% off its 52-week high of $25.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.58% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.2 Million.

Analysts give the Desktop Metal (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DM’s forecast low is $17 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Desktop Metal (DM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Desktop Metal earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

