In the latest trading session, 1,417,567 At Home Group Inc.(NYSE:HOME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.53 changing hands around -$0.31 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01 Billion. HOME’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.02% off its 52-week high of $23.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.2, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.27% up since then. When we look at At Home Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Analysts give the At Home Group Inc. (HOME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HOME as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. At Home Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) trade information

Although HOME has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.02- on Friday, Dec 18 added 9.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOME’s forecast low is $18 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.9% for it to hit the projected low.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the At Home Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +108.97% over the past 6 months, a 278.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 53.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for At Home Group Inc. will rise +56.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 134.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $499.53 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that At Home Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $348.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $397.72 Million and $194.15 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.67%. The 2020 estimates are for At Home Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -558.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.3% per year.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of At Home Group Inc. shares while 89.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.52%. There are 196 institutions holding the At Home Group Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.1% of the shares, roughly 10.43 Million HOME shares worth $155.05 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.5% or 4.21 Million shares worth $62.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1570135 shares estimated at $23.33 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million shares worth around $23.07 Million.

