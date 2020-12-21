In the latest trading session, 6,968,010 HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $496.72 Million. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.98% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.346, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.74% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.95 Million.

Analysts give the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.96, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $0.51 with $1.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.5% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.32% of HEXO Corp. shares while 9.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.47%. There are 112 institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.24% of the shares, roughly 35.38 Million HEXO shares worth $23.32 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 1.18 Million shares worth $774.57 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 35381048 shares estimated at $23.32 Million under it, the former controlled 7.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.65 Million shares worth around $1.85 Million.

