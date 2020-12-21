In the latest trading session, 3,024,393 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:HEPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.94 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.13 Million. HEPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -255.67% off its 52-week high of $6.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.45% up since then. When we look at Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts give the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HEPA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Instantly HEPA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.97 on Friday, Dec 18 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 359.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 280.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 415.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEPA’s forecast low is $8 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +518.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 312.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 93.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.56% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.61%. There are 27 institutions holding the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 60.72 Thousand HEPA shares worth $188.85 Thousand.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 57.31 Thousand shares worth $178.23 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. With 11778 shares estimated at $47.58 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 11.34 Thousand shares worth around $45.81 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored