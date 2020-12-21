In the latest trading session, 1,860,734 Gossamer Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.39 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $864.82 Million. GOSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.2% off its 52-week high of $16.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.98% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.86 Million.

Analysts give the Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GOSS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Although GOSS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.74- on Friday, Dec 18 added 2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOSS’s forecast low is $12 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +154.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Gossamer Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.2% per year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.04% of Gossamer Bio, Inc. shares while 84.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.21%. There are 196 institutions holding the Gossamer Bio, Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 7.42 Million GOSS shares worth $92.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 4.71 Million shares worth $58.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund. With 2671051 shares estimated at $33.15 Million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $28.53 Million.

