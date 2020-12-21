In the latest trading session, 1,337,582 Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.33 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $98.53 Million. FTFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.52% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 81.97% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.46 Million.

Analysts give the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FTFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Although FTFT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.66-1 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 12.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 209.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 513.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.3 with $14.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +513.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 513.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to increase by 94.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.98% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 0.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.11%. There are 5 institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 75.28 Thousand FTFT shares worth $164.86 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 64.96 Thousand shares worth $142.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored