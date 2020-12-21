In the latest trading session, 2,201,555 Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:FMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.55 changing hands around -$3.05 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.6 Billion. FMTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.12% off its 52-week high of $56.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.95% up since then. When we look at Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 989.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.43 Million.

Analysts give the Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FMTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FMTX’s forecast low is $53 with $68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.29% of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares while 69.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.79%. There are 86 institutions holding the Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.89% of the shares, roughly 9.01 Million FMTX shares worth $449.14 Million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 3.38 Million shares worth $168.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 543025 shares estimated at $27.06 Million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 461.67 Thousand shares worth around $23.01 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored