In the latest trading session, 1,370,794 Evelo Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.59 changing hands around $2.06 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $535.33 Million. EVLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.16% off its 52-week high of $11.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.03% up since then. When we look at Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.74 Million.

Analysts give the Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 21.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.84- on Friday, Dec 18 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 1.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVLO’s forecast low is $6 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. shares while 87.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.95%. There are 78 institutions holding the Evelo Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 49.58% of the shares, roughly 22.9 Million EVLO shares worth $120.68 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 5Million shares worth $26.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2198602 shares estimated at $8.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 697.92 Thousand shares worth around $3.68 Million.

