In the latest trading session, 2,008,597 EHang Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.67 changing hands around $2.87 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25 Billion. EH’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.54% off its 52-week high of $24.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.59, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.52% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.22 Million.

Analysts give the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.68- on Monday, Dec 21 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 1.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 487.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 7.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 0.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.71%. There are 11 institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 13.18 Thousand EH shares worth $105.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 10.49 Thousand shares worth $83.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored